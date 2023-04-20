Ludhiana MC, NCC cadets organise cleanliness drive

Municipal corporation (MC) and National Cadet Corps’ cadets from 3rd Punjab Battalion organised a cleanliness drive on the banks of Sidhwan canal on Wednesday. As many as 63 NCC cadets participated in the drive near Gill road canal bridge. The drive was organised on the directions of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal and joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh.

MC, NCC cadets organise cleanliness drive on the banks of Sidhwan canal in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The participants collected plastic waste from banks of the canal and appealed to the residents to stop using plastic carry bags and other single use plastic items.

NCC cadets and MC officials also appealed to the residents to stop dumping waste in the water bodies and support the authorities in keeping the Sidhwan canal clean. MC had recently conducted other cleanliness drives at the canal.

Community development officer Maheshwar Singh said the residents were asked to hand over waste to garbage collectors only after segregating dry and wet waste.