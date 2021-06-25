Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 630-cr bogus billing racket busted, plywood trader held in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

630-cr bogus billing racket busted, plywood trader held in Ludhiana

Officials said the accused and his family members were operating three firms but had created 12 fictitious firms for issuing fake invoices to avail and pass inadmissible input tax credit without actually supplying goods through circular trading
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The accused was found involved in bogus outward supplies of around 600 crore, involving ITC of 94 crore and bogus inward supplies of 630 crore involving ITC of 98 crore (Representative Image/HT File)

Busting a 630-crore bogus billing racket, the zonal unit of the directorate general of goods and services tax intelligence (DGGI) on Thursday arrested a timber and plywood trader at Ferozepur Road.

The trader, Barinder Singh, had allegedly availed 98 crore input tax credit (ITC) through bogus billing by creating 12 dummy firms. Singh was arrested after DGGI search teams led by additional director Rituraj Gupta and joint director Daljit Kaur, comprising 35 officers, conducted raids at 16 locations. He has been sent to judicial remand till July 7.

Incriminating evidence was seized from the residential and business premises of the accused, including electronic and IT devices. Officials said Singh and his family members were operating three firms but had created 12 fictitious firms for issuing fake invoices to avail and pass inadmissible ITC without actually suppling goods through circular trading. The firms were created on the names of Singh’s employees or ex-employees.

The accused was found involved in bogus outward supplies of around 600 crore, involving ITC of 94 crore and bogus inward supplies of 630 crore involving ITC of 98 crore. It is suspected that the accused had been involved in circular trading for at least three years.

The three trading firms of timber and plywood were found to be engaged in making outward supplies to six of the dummy firms. Those six firms were then making outward supplies to another six dummy firms and the goods were ultimately returned to the three firms operated by the accused.

An official said that different suppliers and buyers of these trading firms were under the radar of the department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP