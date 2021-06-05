Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 65-year-old Ludhiana man bludgeons wife to death with wooden stick
chandigarh news

65-year-old Ludhiana man bludgeons wife to death with wooden stick

The accused has been arrested and booked for murder on the complaint of his son; attacked wife with in a fit of rage following an altercation with her
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 12:45 AM IST
The wooden stick used in the crime has been recovered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Enraged during an altercation with his wife, a 65-year-old farmer bludgeoned her to death with a wooden stick at Mangli Tanda village on Thursday, police said.

The accused, identified as Buland Singh, has been arrested and booked for murder on the complaint of his son Gurdeep Singh.

Gurdeep, a mechanic at a factory, told the police that his father lived in a separate accommodation near their house. He used to deter his mother from meeting her siblings and other relatives, which had caused their relationship to go sour.

On Thursday morning, he had a spat with his mother, Surinder Kaur, 60, over the same issue. In a fit of rage, he bolted the room from the inside and attacked his mother with a wooden stick.

The complainant said his wife alerted him about the incident over the phone, following which he rushed home. After persistent knocking, his father opened the door and fled, leaving his mother in a pool of blood on the floor. Gurdeep rushed her to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, East) Davinder Chaudhary said the accused was arrested on Friday and the wooden stick used in the crime was recovered from his possession. A case of murder under the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

