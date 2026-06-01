65-year-old murder case witness shot dead in Jhajjar

A 65-year-old murder case witness was shot dead in Dujana village in Jhajjar district, police said on Sunday.

Jhajjar ACP (crime) Shamsher Singh said that the statements of Vijay’s family were being recorded to register an FIR into the matter. (HT Photo)

The victim, Vijay Saini, was a resident of the same village and the incident was allegedly linked to an old enmity over a land dispute, they said. The police said the victim was reportedly a witness in the murder case of his son, who was shot dead in 2021.

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The victim’s family told the police that Vijay along with his son Sunil had gone to the fields, when four unidentified assailants arrived on two motorcycles and opened fire. They fired multiple rounds and Vijay sustained a bullet injury in the chest. He was rushed to PGIMS Rohtak, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the police, the family members suspect that Sanjay from Birdhana village is behind the murder, as he was also accused in the murder of the victim’s son, Anil Saini, a government teacher, killed in March 2021 following an altercation with Sanjay over a path to the fields.

Jhajjar DCP (crime) Shubham Singh said that the preliminary investigation reveals the direct involvement of Sanjay in this murder, but the police are examining the CCTV footage from the locality. He said that Sanjay was accused in the murder of the victim’s son and had allegedly killed his wife, Anjali, following a domestic dispute in March this year, shortly after he was released from jail on bail.

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{{^usCountry}} Jhajjar ACP (crime) Shamsher Singh said that the statements of Vijay’s family were being recorded to register an FIR into the matter. Officials said they are trying to identify and arrest the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jhajjar ACP (crime) Shamsher Singh said that the statements of Vijay’s family were being recorded to register an FIR into the matter. Officials said they are trying to identify and arrest the accused. {{/usCountry}}