66 cases already this year, police nakas no match for snatchers in Chandigarh

Despite police nakas in markets, snatchers are having a free run in Chandigarh.

Riding motorcycles, scooters and sometimes also confidently relying on their feet, snatchers have targeted 66 people in the city since January this year compared to 121 in entire 2021.

High density of population, along with porous borders, provide easy escape routes to the snatchers, who slip into neighbouring areas and villages, making south and south-west belts of the city – from Sector 31 in the east to Sector 39 in the west – more prone to snatchingincidents.

Though police have been setting up nakas in markets to block the escape routes, snatchers have been targeting people inside residential areas where they can easily disappear into gullies. Lower CCTV coverage in these areas also helps them escape unidentified.

On the police’s part, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “We have increased patrolling and all units have been pressed in to increase dominance on the roads. It has helped us arrest snatchers.”

With no evidence so far of an organised gang operating in the city, police sources said the snatchings this year were mostly executed by delinquents, who had no criminal background, and were on the lookout for quick money.

According to senior police officials, pedestrians are snatchers’ soft targets, especially those out for walk in the morning and evening. “Not just the growing second-hand market, where mobile phones can be sold off easily, pedestrians talking on the phone on the road make them a hot pick for snatchers,” said a senior police official.

“Snatching a purse and mobile phone is much easier than a gold chain. These yield immediate money and can be disposed of easily,” the official said, cautioning residents to remain watchful on the road and keep their valuables inconspicuous.

“For years, I have not been wearing jewellery and remain wary of going out alone. I even suspect people coming too close and become defensive,” said a 55-year-old resident of Sector 50, whose gold chain was snatched in October 2021.

“All we need is to be vigilant. While people should not take on snatchers, as this could end up harming them more, they should remain alert and aware of their surroundings in public,” said Sagar, 23, who had tackled two scooter-borne snatchers when they tried to speed off with his mobile phone in Sector 34-C on May 22.

General secretary of the Sector 21 RWA, Pardeep Chopra said, “A large number of people can be seen loitering around on motorcycles and scooters in the sector. Police must identify their intentions by intensifying deployment of nakas around the entry and exit points of sectors.”

Advising senior citizens, especially women, to keep their jewellery home, president of the Senior Citizen Council, Sector 38, Major DP Singh (retd) said, “Senior citizens should also avoid venturing out alone for their morning and evening walks. The police must increase their patrolling outside places like parks, which the elderly frequent.”

“Shoppers must also remain vigilant. Women must not wear gold jewellery when they visit markets, as they can become easy prey for snatchers,” said Anuj Kumar Sehgal, president, Market Welfare Association, Sector 36-D.

Even though Chandigarh Police have invoked Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code, which carries jail term of up to 10 years, it has not acted as a deterrent for snatchers, as conviction remains low.

Even if snatchers do fall in police net, victims often fail to identify them, leading to acquittals.

