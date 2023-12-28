66 cops, 44 revenue officials arrested by Punjab VB this year

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested 288 government officers/officials and private persons in a total of 251 trap cases, criminal cases and disproportionate assets cases registered across the state during the current year up to December 26, an official statement said here on Wednesday. There were 66 police personnel and 44 revenue officials/officers among those who were arrested by the vigilance bureau. Seven political leaders and 70 government officers/officials were also booked.

The spokesperson said the VB has adopted a multi-faceted approach to corner the bribe seekers and to generate awareness among the public.

All the VB officials during the year relentlessly worked and emphasized the state government’s resolute commitment to eradicate corruption and corrupt practices among public servants and others in all sectors, he said.

About ‘Chief Minister’s Anti-corruption Action Line’, he said since its inception in March 2022, 11,074 complaints with audio-video recordings were received by the VB till December 26 this year, out of which 5,740 were forwarded to other concerned departments and 630 to various VB ranges to probe into and take action accordingly. After thorough investigations by the VB ranges, 151 accused were arrested/bailed out in 124 FIRs registered so far.