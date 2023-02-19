6,600 challans issued for illegal mining in 2022, five cases handed over to ED: Himachal DGP

Himachal Pradesh Police in their drive against illegal land mining issued a total of 6,686 challans in 2022 and five cases were handed over to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for investigation, said director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu on Sunday.

He said the police also collected over ₹10 crore as fine from the offenders by compounding 5,999 challans. “The remaining 322 challans have been sent to courts for further processing,” he added.

Kundu said 45 criminal cases were registered against the people involved in illegal mining.

He said in 2023, the police have so far issued 702 challans and registered one criminal case. “Thirty-five vehicles involved the illegal activities were also impounded,” Kundu said, adding that maximum 125 challans were issued in Mandi district, followed by 106 in Nurpur and 101 in Sirmaur. While only three challans were issued in Solan, 16 were issued in Bilaspur and 23 in Shimla, the DGP said.