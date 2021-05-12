67 arrests in Haryana in 18 days for black marketing of oxygen, remdesivir

The Haryana Police have seized 409 oxygen cylinders and 130 vials of remdesivir injection in the last 18 days and arrested 67 persons across state.

As many as 33 FIRs have been registered since April 23 in this connection, director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said on Wednesday, adding that raids were conducted in different districts after receiving inputs of black marketing of medical oxygen and remdesivir on helpline numbers.

“As the demand of oxygen and life-saving drug has gone up after surge in Covid-19 cases, people with an intention to make a quick buck have started selling oxygen cylinders and medicines at inflated prices,” he said.

“Total 13 FIRs have been registered in connection with black-marketing of oxygen in seven different districts of Haryana and 19 accused were arrested in these cases leading to recovery of 409 oxygen cylinders. Similarly, 48 accused were arrested for involvement in black-marketing of remdesivir vials by lodging 20 FIRs against them in 11 different districts after recovery of 130 vials from their possession,” he added.

The DGP urged people to inform police about black-marketing of oxygen and remdesivir on mobile number 7087089947 and toll-free number 1800-180-1314.

HOME DELIVERY OF OXYGEN CYLINDERS

V Umashankar, principal secretary to CM Manohar Lal Khattar, directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) that home delivery of oxygen cylinder refill to Covid patients in home isolation and patients suffering from other diseases should not remain pending for more than 12 hours.

During a review meeting, he directed the DCs to continuously update the data regarding treatment of Covid patients in hospitals on the specified portal.

Arrangements should be such that patients, who have been given cylinder once, must be delivered next cylinder on time, he said.

“In case of difficulty in refilling oxygen cylinder, inform the headquarters immediately so that arrangements can be made,” he said, asking the DCs to depute doctors to enquire about health of people in home isolation.

