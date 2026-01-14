67 songs promoting organised crime removed from digital platforms in Haryana

The Haryana Police on Tuesday said that as many as 67 songs, promoting organised crime, have been removed from digital platforms and warned that not only social media was under strict vigil but those liking or sharing criminals’ posts are also under watch. Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singha (File)

Terming the action a crucial step taken in the interest of society and the younger generation, Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal said that the objective of Haryana Police is not merely to stop crime but also to save young people from stepping into the world of crime.

He said the crackdown against gang culture and the glorification of weapons and violence was carried out by the special task force (STF) and cyber unit of Haryana Police and that this operation has reshaped the digital space.

During investigation, the STF and cyber teams found that several songs were influencing youth, glorifying gangsters, and portraying an unrealistic image of luxury associated with criminal life. “Responding to this alarming trend, Haryana Police acted against 67 objectionable songs available on platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Music, Gaana, and JioSaavn. As a result, most of the content has either been removed or blocked,” the DGP said.

“The action taken against 67 songs is part of a larger campaign, and further strict action will continue,” the DGP said and also appealed to artists and content creators to act responsibly and avoid producing content that misleads the youth.

STF inspector general Satheesh Balan said that considering the increasing influence of digital content on the youth, the police have also held discussions with singers, lyricists, and creators, advising them not to glorify violence, gangster elements, or weapons.

He added that STF and cyber teams are also closely monitoring people who like or share posts of criminals on social media. Gangsters often use such platforms to lure and recruit youth into their networks, pushing them toward a destructive path. The police aim to prevent this and guide the youth to use their talent for productive and nation-building activities instead of contributing to criminal ecosystems, he said.