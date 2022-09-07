68-year-old mowed down by car near Sector 40/41 light point

A speeding Swift car mowed down a 68-year-old man near the Sector 40/41 light point and sped away on Monday. The victim died during treatment. The police said Zahid Ahmed, 68, of Sector 55 worked as a tailor in Sector 41. He was walking on the Sector 40-41 dividing road around 11 pm when the incident occurred. He was taken to the Phase 6 Civil Hospital in Mohali where he died during treatment.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with added Section 304-A (death by negligence) was registered at the Sector 39 police station. While the driver of the car was able to escape from the spot, police have the registration number of the car which is registered in Mohali, and are likely to arrest the accused soon.

Labourer dies in hit-and-run

Panchkula A labourer died after a car hit his cycle in Sector 20, Panchkula, on September 4. The deceased has been identified as Gian Parkash, a resident of Kishangarh. He was taken to the civil hospital after the accident, where he was declared dead. Based on the complaint of Adarsh, the deceased’s son, the driver of the unidentified car was booked on Tuesday for rash driving and causing death by negligence at the Sector 14 police station. “I was told that the car which hit my father’s cycle was speeding,” said Adarsh.