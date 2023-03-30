6-year-old girl’s body with throat slit found in J&K’s Kupwara

The body of a six-year-old girl with her throat slit was found hours after she went missing in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

The girl’s body was found in a shed just 30 metres away from her residence at Zab Khurhama in Lalpora area of the north Kashmir district on Wednesday night, they said.

The incident has triggered protests in the area.

Khurhama police post officer Zakir Hussain said the body was found in a wooden shed. “When we went to the spot, we found the girl’s throat was slit. We have performed all medico-legal formalities,” he added.v

He said the family of the girl said that she had gone missing recently and they were searching for her.

Kupwara senior superintendent of police (SSP) Yougal Manhas has, meanwhile, appealed locals to approach the police if they have any information about the culprits.

“The postmortem examination has been conducted. The police have taken cognisance of the case. I also visited the spot where the body of the girl was found. I talked to people and sought their cooperation in the investigation and inputs if they have any in the matter,” he added.

He assured people that the police will crack the case soon.

Drug addict kills mother in Baramulla, arrested

In another crime against women, a man previously addicted to drugs was arrested for allegedly strangulating his 70-year-old mother to death in Baramulla district.

Officials said Showkat Ahmad Ganai, 28, a driver by profession, was arrested on Wednesday night for the murder of Asha Begum at Dangerpora in Sopore area of Baramulla.

An official of the Sopore police station said Ganai was reportedly a drug addict, who killed his mother at their home. “He confessed to the crime, saying that he made a mistake. He didn’t specify any cause,” the officer added.

He said the crime came to light after Ganai went to his brother, who lives in a separate house nearby, claiming that some people had attacked him. “When his relatives went to his house, they found his mother’s body hidden in the courtyard under a wooden plank,” he added.

The woman was taken to the subdistrict hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

A murder case has been registered at the Sopore police station.

The murder has come as a shocker to locals in Sopore, who are demanding exemplary punishment to the accused.

Ganai used to live with his mother in a modest house after the death of his father about 15 years ago. He often used to stay out for days.

A relative of Ganai said his mother used to take care of his daily needs. “She was hopeful that he will recover (from his drug addiction),” she added.

A neighbour claimed that after committing the murder, Ganai had allegedly called the army, alerting them that there were foreign militants in his house and they should blow up the place. However, this information couldn’t be verified independently from the army.

16-year-old girl found hanging in Doda

The body of a 16-year-old girl was found hanging at a shed near her house in Karara area of Thathri subdivision in Doda district on Thursday morning, police said.

“The girl’s body was found hanging inside a goat shed near her house around 6.30am. It was spotted by two children. We have brought the body for autopsy and initiated inquest proceedings under CrPC section 174,” said a police official.

He said a forensics team has also collected samples from the scene.

Her family members said she had gone to the shed to tend to goats and sheep.

(With inputs from Jammu)