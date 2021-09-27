7 months on, 100-crore solar power project for EWS households in Bathinda fails to take off

Seven months after finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal announced to equip economically weaker section (EWS) households in Bathinda city with solar power generation infrastructure for free, the ₹100-crore ambitious project has failed to make any progress.

According to the proposal, the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), state’s nodal agency for promotion and development of renewable energy programmes, will execute the project on a pilot basis for 13,000 households.

In the run up to local body elections in February this year, Manpreet had first stated that the initiative will relieve the underprivileged families of his assembly segment from paying electricity bills. It was seen as a major initiative to bring people closer to renewable energy resources.

Officials said since March this year, PEDA invited bidders at least twice for solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plant in Bathinda, but there has been no progress. Chief executive officer of PEDA NPS Wadhwa and additional director, off-grid rooftop solar power scheme, Jaspal Singh declined to comment.

Manpreet’s media coordinator Harjot Sidhu said he is unaware of the development in the mega project.

Bathinda municipal commissioner Bikram Shergill said last year, the local body did a survey of urban slums for the installation of rooftop solar panels. “But neither the Bathinda district administration nor the corporation has made any list of the proposed beneficiaries under the project that was conceptualised by the finance minister,” said Shergill.

Officials said at the time of preparing a blueprint, it was planned that the state government will provide ₹60 crore and the remaining ₹40 crore will be demanded from the Centre to boost the alternative source of energy.

Requesting anonymity, a senior functionary of PEDA said the proposal is “too political to implement”.

“Depending upon the power consumption requirement and space available for the installation of panels, PEDA will provide the infrastructure to households. Identifying beneficiaries in a transparent manner will be important as assembly elections are around the corner,” he said.