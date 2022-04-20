7 of migrant family charred to death as hut catches fire in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Seven members of a family, including five children, were burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their hut in Ludhiana on Wednesday morning, police said.

Also read: India sees 66% rise with 2,067 fresh Covid-19 infections in 24 hours

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant commissioner of police (East), Ludhiana, Surinder Singh, said they were migrant labourers and were asleep in their hut near the municipal garbage dump yard on Tibba Road here.

Tibba police station house officer Ranbir Singh identified the victims as a couple and their five children, including four daughters.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.