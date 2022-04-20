Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

7 of migrant family charred to death as hut catches fire in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Migrant labourer couple and their five children were asleep when the fire broke out in their hut adjoining garbage dump yard
A migrant labourer were asleep in their hut near the municipal garbage dump yard on Tibba Road here. (Representational photo)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 10:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Seven members of a family, including five children, were burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their hut in Ludhiana on Wednesday morning, police said.

Assistant commissioner of police (East), Ludhiana, Surinder Singh, said they were migrant labourers and were asleep in their hut near the municipal garbage dump yard on Tibba Road here.

Tibba police station house officer Ranbir Singh identified the victims as a couple and their five children, including four daughters.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

