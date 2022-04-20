India sees 66% rise with 2,067 fresh Covid-19 infections in 24 hours

Covid-19 cases in India today: The number of new Covid-19 cases recorded nationwide rose above 2,000 once again, data released by the government showed on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, India logged 2,067 fresh infections - 66 per cent higher than the previous day. 40 new Covid-linked deaths were also reported.

The active caseload went up by 480 cases on Wednesday and now stands at 12,340 or 0.03 per cent. 1,547 new recoveries were also reported, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,25,13,248. The recovery rate now stands at 98.76 per cent whereas the death rate stands at 1.21 per cent.

The Union government on Tuesday advised five states — Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Mizoram — reporting a slight surge in Covid-19 cases to monitor the spread of infection and take prompt steps accordingly. The centre also stressed on the need for states to maintain “an effective watch and pre-emptive action to contain any imminent surge” in a letter to the state of Kerala, which, it said, was not reporting state-level data regularly.

Meanwhile, senior officials of the Delhi District Management Authority (DDMA) are likely to take a decision on reintroducing the city’s mask mandate today after the capital logged 632 cases of Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have already issued orders asking NCR districts to make masking mandatory again, with Haryana announcing bringing back a fine for violators.

17.2 Lakh vaccine doses were administered yesterday, of which over 24,000 were booster doses for adults under the age of 60. 186.90 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.