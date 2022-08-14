7 of migrant family hurt in labour quarter fire in Ludhiana

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 14, 2022 02:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Seven members of a migrant family, including five children, suffered severe burn injuries after fire broke at a room of labour quarters in the wee hours of Saturday. The incident took place in Jhabbewal village on Chandigarh Road in Ludhiana around 3am, when the family members were asleep.

Initially it was suspected that the fire broke out due to cooking gas cylinder, but the police stated that a candle lit up inside the room was the cause of fire.

The injured have been identified as Prem Lal, 39, his wife Rama Rani, 35, three sons Anuj Kumar,14, Pawan, 6, Ankur, 9, and two daughters – Shivani, 12, and Manchali, 7. They were rushed to civil hospital but later referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, and then to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Ramgarh police post in-charge Ravinder Kumar said the neighbours came to the rescue of the family after hearing them scream. The cop said no statement has yet been recorded as the family members are critically injured.

