7 phones, tobacco sachets recovered from Ludhiana jail inmates

Assistant sub-inspector Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said a production warrant will be issued to ascertain how they managed to smuggle the contraband into the prison.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:07 AM IST
A case has been registered under sections of The Prisons Act at the Division Number 7 police station (Representative Image/HT File)

Seven mobile phones and six sachets of tobacco were recovered from eight jail inmates during a special checking at the Ludhiana Central Jail on Wednesday.

Assistant jail superintendent Binny Tak lodged a complaint saying that during a special checking seven mobile phones and six sachets of tobacco were recovered from eight inmates – Amnakha, Munna Paswan, Hashrat Mohammad, Arshad, Haidar Ali, Sukhbir Singh, Ajmal Alam and Mohammad Osama.

Assistant sub-inspector Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said a production warrant will be issued to ascertain how they managed to smuggle the contraband into the prison.

A case has been registered under sections of The Prisons Act at the Division Number 7 police station. On August 7, four mobile phones were recovered from four inmates of the Ludhiana Central Jail during a special checking.

