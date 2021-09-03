7 phones, tobacco sachets recovered from Ludhiana jail inmates

Seven mobile phones and six sachets of tobacco were recovered from eight jail inmates during a special checking at the Ludhiana Central Jail on Wednesday.

Assistant jail superintendent Binny Tak lodged a complaint saying that during a special checking seven mobile phones and six sachets of tobacco were recovered from eight inmates – Amnakha, Munna Paswan, Hashrat Mohammad, Arshad, Haidar Ali, Sukhbir Singh, Ajmal Alam and Mohammad Osama.

Assistant sub-inspector Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said a production warrant will be issued to ascertain how they managed to smuggle the contraband into the prison.

A case has been registered under sections of The Prisons Act at the Division Number 7 police station. On August 7, four mobile phones were recovered from four inmates of the Ludhiana Central Jail during a special checking.