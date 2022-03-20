700 challaned on Holi in Ludhiana

Coming down hard on hooligans, who were seen violating the law on the pretext of Holi, the Ludhiana traffic police challaned a whopping 700 people on Friday.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, traffic) Saumya Mishra said 305 challans were issued for riding without a helmet, 280 for triple riding and others for an assortment of offences such as violating traffic signals, drunken driving, underage driving and use of mobile phones.

Around 2,500 police were deployed in different parts of the city to maintain law and order during Holi celebrations. Mishra said special check points were set up at prominent places such as the Sarabha Nagar Market, Chaura Bazar, and Model Town.

Last year, the traffic police had issued 494 challans on Holi, 482 challans were issued in 2020, 441 in 2019 and 927 in 2018.

1,456 challans issued in six days

Deputy commissioner of police Saumya Mishra said a special drive was being carried out against riding without a helmet and triple riding and from March 13 to March 18, the trffic police had challaned 1,456 violators. Of these, 1,026 were issued for triple riding, while 430 were issued for riding without a helmet.

Come Monday, the traffic wing of the Ludhiana police will initiate another drive against fixing illegal exhausts on motorcycles.