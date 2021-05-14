7,000 slots for 18+ snapped up in an hour in Chandigarh

As the UT administration threw open vaccination time slots for the 18-44 age group on Thursday afternoon, it took only an hour for all 7,000 slots to get booked.

The appointment booking on the CoWin portal started around 2.55pm, with only a couple of the seven centres for this age group made available for bookings till May 22.

As more centres became accessible through the next hour, all 7,000 slots were gone by 4pm.

Vaccinations for this age bracket will begin at seven centres in Chandigarh from 9am on Friday. Online appointment is mandatory.

Officials said 1,000 slots per day were opened on Thursday and from 10am on Friday, more will be made available for May 23 onwards. They said so far, for an estimated population of around 3,55,000 in this age group, only 33,000 doses had been received.

“More slots will be opened once more supply is received from the manufacturers,” said UT adviser Manoj Parida.

Panchkula was the first in the tricity to roll out third phase of the vaccination drive on May 2, while Mohali launched it only for construction workers on May 9.

