73-year-old farmer dies of snake bite at Sangrur protest site

A 73-year-old farmer protesting outside Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur died of snake bite early on Monday. He was sleeping on the roadside when the snake bit him.

He has been identified as Gurcharan Singh, a resident of Bakhora Kalan village. After his death, farmers demanded ₹10 lakh compensation and a government job for one of his family members.

This is the first death of a farmer at the ongoing protest site in Sangrur.