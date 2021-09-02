74 booked for vandalising SAD leaders’ vehicles in Ludhiana

Two days after the vehicles of Akali leaders were damaged, 74 people, of whom 60 are yet to be identified, were booked for threatening and assaulting Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders and damaging their vehicles.

The 14 people named in the FIR are Jasdev Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Sandeep Singh, Tinku, Dharamvir, Jagjit Singh, Raja Kahlon, Amit Modgil, Neeraj, Parminder Singh, Lalli, Janjua, Joga Singh, Joga Singh, Sahil, all of whom live in Machhiwara or surrounding areas.

The complainant, Harjot Singh, said that on August 30 he and other SAD leaders – Yadwinder Singh Yadu, Gurcharan Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Talwinder Singh — were on their way to attend SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s rally in Machhiwara when the accused intercepted them near Nagra Marriage Palace.

Harjot said that the accused were armed with sharp-edged weapons, including swords, and threatened to kill them. The SAD leaders sped away but the accused managed to damage their vehicles.

Investigating officer Vipin Kumar said a case had been registered under Section 341 (wrongful restraint), 160 (affray), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 ( damages), 149 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Punjab (Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property) Act.