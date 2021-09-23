Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
74-year-old loses battle to Covid in Chandigarh; 13 new cases in tricity

So far in September, Chandigarh has recorded six deaths, three people have died in Mohali, and Panchkula has confirmed no death
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 02:59 AM IST
Among the latest Covid cases in the tricity, six were reported in Chandigarh, four in Mohali and three in Panchkula. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

A 74-year-old man from Chandigarh’s Sector 48 succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital in Mohali on Wednesday.

He was also suffering from diabetes mellitus and hypertension.

The latest fatality pushed UT’s toll to 819. No death was reported in Mohali or Panchkula, where 1,063 and 377 people, respectively, have died till date.

So far in September, Chandigarh has recorded six deaths, three people have died in Mohali, and Panchkula has confirmed no death.

Meanwhile, tricity’s daily cases dropped to 13 from 17 on Tuesday.

Among these, six were reported in Chandigarh, four in Mohali and three in Panchkula.

The infected patients in the UT are residents of Sectors 30, 47 and 56.

In Mohali, two cases each surfaced in Mohali city and Kharar, while all three cases from Panchkula came from Sector 16.

Tricity’s active cases continued to remain over 100 for the second day in a row. Of the 102 infected patients, 44 are in Chandigarh, 40 in Mohali and 18 in Panchkula.

