75 years of ‘Tuskars’: Rafale, Jaguar jets touch Ambala skies at air show

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday celebrated the platinum jubilee of Ambala-based No 5 Squadron Air Force, also known as “Tuskers” at the Air Force Station.

An air show by the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team, the Aakashganga para-diving team, Rafale and Jaguar aircraft formations was also organised.

The ceremony was attended by serving personnel and veterans, who had served in the squadron.

At the occasion, a special ‘postal cover’ was released by Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Commodore Commandant of the Squadron in the presence of Group Captain MP Verma, Commanding Officer of the Sq, dignitaries, veterans and their families.

The Commodore Commandant said that it was a tribute to all those who had contributed towards building the rich legacy of the squadron.

“November, 1948 saw the birth of Tuskers under the leadership of Wg Cdr JRS ‘Danny’ Dantra at Kanpur, equipped with B-24 Liberator heavy bomber aircraft. The squadron has been pivotal in safe-guarding the skies and upholding the honour of the nation, be it the operations in Congo, the 1965 war with Pakistan or the 1971 War for Liberation of Bangladesh,” he said.

Highlighting its role during the 1961 operations in Congo under the United Nations, 1965 Indo-Pak War and in 1971 war, Air Marshal Singh said that on August 1, 1981, Tuskers were re-equipped with deep penetration strike capable aircraft, the ‘Jaguar’ at Ambala.

Later in July 1988, the squadron participated in Operation Pawan, in support of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka and over the years, the Tuskers’ have proved their mettle by displaying exceptional professionalism in representing the IAF internationally, in various exercises with foreign air forces, such as Cope Thunder, Red Flag 2014 and Cope India-2018, a statement quoting the Commodore Commandant, said.

Veterans relive memories

As the nation celebrates 75 years of the squadron, the veterans from the region, on the sidelines of event at the Air force station shared anecdotes.

91-year-old KK Bhadwar is one of the few people from the three services to have received two medals for a single operation during the 1971 war.

An AVSM and VRC, he also participated in the 1965 war and attacked total six locations in Pakistan with the Squadron and was retired in 1986.

Sharing an anecdote, he said, “1971 war came as a surprise for most of us when I was commanding 35 sq in Pune. We were kept on standby since October and were allowed to move in camps. I was watching movie at a theatre, when my name appeared on a screen asking me to report to the base at the earliest.”

Air Marshal Anil Khosla retired as the vice-chief of the air staff at the IAF in 2019 and was part of the sq during 1984-85, later also joining the Surya Kiran as chief instructor.

“The Balakot air strikes was the farewell gift for me, as I was retired few months later. I must also appreciate the Surya Kiran that has improved its air display to much extent,” he told.