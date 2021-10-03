Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 75-year-old loses battle to Covid in Mohali; 10 test positive in tricity
chandigarh news

75-year-old loses battle to Covid in Mohali; 10 test positive in tricity

Published on Oct 03, 2021 02:35 AM IST
Chandigarh tricity’s active cases dropped further over the past 24 hours – from 89 to 83. Mohali has 35 positive patients, Chandigarh 33 and Panchkula 15. (HT Photo)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

A 75-year-old man succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali on Saturday, the third virus-related casualty in the district in the past three days.

Health officials said the Dera Bassi resident also had comorbidities.

On a positive note, Panchkula did not log any fresh infection for the third straight day.

However, tricity’s daily tally rose to 10 from three the day before, which was the lowest in over 18 months. Mohali clocked seven cases, while three people were found infected in Chandigarh.

The cases in Mohali were reported from Mohali city, Dera Bassi, Dhakoli, Kharar and Gharuan, and those in Chandigarh from Sectors 15 and 35, and PGIMER campus.

Tricity’s active cases dropped further over the past 24 hours – from 89 to 83. Mohali has 35 positive patients, Chandigarh 33 and Panchkula 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh woman applies for job online, loses 91,000

Document forgery for job: HC denies bail to Panchkula ASI hired 22 years ago

Panchkula: Farmers protesting delay in paddy procurement face police lathicharge

Unusual September rain spells drive vegetables prices up in Chandigarh
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP