75-year-old loses battle to Covid in Mohali; 10 test positive in tricity

A 75-year-old man succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali on Saturday, the third virus-related casualty in the district in the past three days.

Health officials said the Dera Bassi resident also had comorbidities.

On a positive note, Panchkula did not log any fresh infection for the third straight day.

However, tricity’s daily tally rose to 10 from three the day before, which was the lowest in over 18 months. Mohali clocked seven cases, while three people were found infected in Chandigarh.

The cases in Mohali were reported from Mohali city, Dera Bassi, Dhakoli, Kharar and Gharuan, and those in Chandigarh from Sectors 15 and 35, and PGIMER campus.

Tricity’s active cases dropped further over the past 24 hours – from 89 to 83. Mohali has 35 positive patients, Chandigarh 33 and Panchkula 15.