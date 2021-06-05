76% of black fungus-infected patients in Punjab are above 45

Seventy-six percent of patients infected with mucormycosis, popularly known as black fungus, are above the age of 45 in Punjab. The state has not reported even a single confirmed case among minors, data available with the state health department shows.

Till Friday morning, a total of 343 people were diagnosed with the fungal infection in Punjab, of which 261 are undergoing treatment in hospitals across the state, while 23 have been cured. Also, 49 of the 343 patients have died.

According to the state health department, 84 of the total infected patients are in the age group of 18 to 44, while 132 are in the 45 to 60 age group. Also, 126 senior citizens in the 60+ age group were also found infected with the fungal infection in Punjab.

Besides, a suspected patient has also been reported in Punjab in less than 18 age group category.

Mucormycosis, a rare but serious fungal infection, can disfigure people even when it is not fatal. The infection can badly affect the sinus, eyes, lungs, jaws and teeth and sometimes brain of the patient. Health experts believe that Covid patients/survivors, who are not following the post-recovery instructions of the doctor, especially pertaining to blood sugar levels and intake of medicines, are more prone to the fungal infection.

Hussan Lal, principal secretary, health, Punjab, said: “Most of the people infected in the state with mucormycosis are above the age of 45 as most of them are either diabetic or immunocompromised. Fungal infection is mostly attacking the diabetic patient and 45-plus age group is most vulnerable. Also, among the 49 deceased people, majority of them were above the age of 45 and were suffering from diabetes and had Covid-19 history.”

A 14-year-old boy of Bathinda district is suspected to be suffering from mucormycosis and his samples have been sent for testing, the state health department said. The suspected patient does not have Covid-19 infection history and if found positive, required treatment will be given to him. His condition is said to be stable.

State nodal officer for mucormycosis Dr Gagandeep Singh said: “In Punjab, 82% of the mucormycosis infected patients are either Covid-19 positive or they have recovered from the virus. Also, 85% of the mucormycosis patients had diabetes. People above the age of 45 have low immunity and when they contact Covid-19 infection, their immunity further lowers. Hence, a majority of mucormycosis cases are being detected in this category. Also, a majority of the 84 patients in 18-45 categories also had Covid-19 infection history.”

“Punjab is having adequate drugs, including Amphotericin-B injection, which are used to treatment mucormycosis infected patients. Also, expert health team is monitoring the cases and drugs are being given to the patients, as advised by them”, he added.

“People are advised to use washed face masks as used masks can increase the chances of fungal infection. Also, if any person, especially Covid-19 recovered or infected patients, is getting black nasal discharge or is having black spots in mouth or skin, or is having vision related problem, he/she should immediately contact the health department for timely detection and treatment,” Dr Gagandeep said.