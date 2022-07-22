770 boxes of illicit liquor recovered from truck in Chandigarh, two held

In one of the biggest hauls of the year, the crime branch of Chandigarh Police recovered 770 boxes of illicit liquor from a truck at Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Wednesday night.

Two men in the truck, identified as Ajay Kumar, 43, hailing from Pithorgarh Uttarakhand, and Ravinder Siingh, 32, from Naya Shahar Badala, Mohali, were arrested. The Swaraj Mazda canter truck carrying the liquor was also impounded.

Police said the truck was stopped for checking at a check post in Industrial Area, Phase 2, around 11.30 pm. It was travelling from Tribune Chowk towards 3BRD Light Point. While Ajay was driving the truck, Ravinder was accompanying him.

On searching the vehicle, police found a total of 770 boxes of whisky, including 580 boxes of Rajdhani whisky and 190 boxes of Jubilee Special whisky. Each box had 12 bottles of 750 ml each.

The duo could not produce any permit for carrying the liquor. Hence, they were booked under the Excise Act at the Sector-31 police station. Later, both were granted bail.

The police said during preliminary questioning, the duo revealed that they had picked up the liquor from a godown and were headed to deliver it at a liquor vend in Sector 31, while some of it was to be transported to Punjab. Police are verifying the source and the destination of the liquor.