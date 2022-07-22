770 boxes of illicit liquor recovered from truck in Chandigarh, two held
In one of the biggest hauls of the year, the crime branch of Chandigarh Police recovered 770 boxes of illicit liquor from a truck at Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Wednesday night.
Two men in the truck, identified as Ajay Kumar, 43, hailing from Pithorgarh Uttarakhand, and Ravinder Siingh, 32, from Naya Shahar Badala, Mohali, were arrested. The Swaraj Mazda canter truck carrying the liquor was also impounded.
Police said the truck was stopped for checking at a check post in Industrial Area, Phase 2, around 11.30 pm. It was travelling from Tribune Chowk towards 3BRD Light Point. While Ajay was driving the truck, Ravinder was accompanying him.
On searching the vehicle, police found a total of 770 boxes of whisky, including 580 boxes of Rajdhani whisky and 190 boxes of Jubilee Special whisky. Each box had 12 bottles of 750 ml each.
The duo could not produce any permit for carrying the liquor. Hence, they were booked under the Excise Act at the Sector-31 police station. Later, both were granted bail.
The police said during preliminary questioning, the duo revealed that they had picked up the liquor from a godown and were headed to deliver it at a liquor vend in Sector 31, while some of it was to be transported to Punjab. Police are verifying the source and the destination of the liquor.
Insurer directed to settle Mohali resident’s mediclaim of ₹2.83 lakh
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company to settle a Mohali resident's rejected medical claim of ₹2.83 lakh. The complainant, Jaspreet Kaur, had submitted that she had bought travel insurance in June 2017 through United India Insurance, which has its regional offices in Chennai and Chandigarh, before travelling to the UK. Alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, Kaur moved the consumer commission.
Ludhiana: Govt school teacher duped of ₹40 lakh by colleague
A former government teacher and Ajit Singh's aides have been booked for duping his ex-colleague of ₹40 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for her daughter in the World Bank. The accused have been identified as Ajit Singh and Harleen Kaur alias Harpreet Kaur from Khanna and Amarjot Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib. Ajit was a a suspected government teacher and is already lodged in jail in another fraud case.
Ludhiana: 43 mosquito-breeding hotspots identified
The Ludhiana health department has identified 43 hotspots for mosquito breeding in the city from where dengue cases are reported every year and prepared a report, which has been submitted to municipal corporation. Six city residents, including two doctors, have tested positive for dengue this year till now.
Ludhiana: Former Machhiwara municipal council president booked for murder bid
Former president of Machhiwara municipal council Daljit Singh Gill has been booked for firing at a liquor contractor on Tuesday night. Gill had been booked by Machhiwara police after eight cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from his farm house. He suspected that Kundra, had passed on information about him to the cops.
Ludhiana: Water enters houses as Buddha Nullah overflows after heavy rain
After the city witnessed heavy rainfall, water mixed with sewage entered houses in areas along Buddha Nullah, including New Kundanpuri and Peeru Banda Mohalla. The main drain of the city overflowed from the point near new Kundanpuri. Residents, including children, were seen flushing out the accumulated water from their houses using buckets and mugs. They said water entered their houses at around 1.30 am and they spent the night trying to drain it out.
