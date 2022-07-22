Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 770 boxes of illicit liquor recovered from truck in Chandigarh, two held
chandigarh news

770 boxes of illicit liquor recovered from truck in Chandigarh, two held

A total of 770 boxes of whisky, including 580 boxes of Rajdhani and 190 boxes of Jubilee Special brands, were recovered from the truck
The truck from which the illicit liquor was seized in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area. (HT Photo)
The truck from which the illicit liquor was seized in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jul 22, 2022 02:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In one of the biggest hauls of the year, the crime branch of Chandigarh Police recovered 770 boxes of illicit liquor from a truck at Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Wednesday night.

Two men in the truck, identified as Ajay Kumar, 43, hailing from Pithorgarh Uttarakhand, and Ravinder Siingh, 32, from Naya Shahar Badala, Mohali, were arrested. The Swaraj Mazda canter truck carrying the liquor was also impounded.

Police said the truck was stopped for checking at a check post in Industrial Area, Phase 2, around 11.30 pm. It was travelling from Tribune Chowk towards 3BRD Light Point. While Ajay was driving the truck, Ravinder was accompanying him.

On searching the vehicle, police found a total of 770 boxes of whisky, including 580 boxes of Rajdhani whisky and 190 boxes of Jubilee Special whisky. Each box had 12 bottles of 750 ml each.

The duo could not produce any permit for carrying the liquor. Hence, they were booked under the Excise Act at the Sector-31 police station. Later, both were granted bail.

The police said during preliminary questioning, the duo revealed that they had picked up the liquor from a godown and were headed to deliver it at a liquor vend in Sector 31, while some of it was to be transported to Punjab. Police are verifying the source and the destination of the liquor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Justifying the Mohali resident’s claim, the consumer commission directed the insurer to settle the claim without any delay and also directed it to pay <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 as compensation for harassment and litigation expenses. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Insurer directed to settle Mohali resident’s mediclaim of 2.83 lakh

    The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company to settle a Mohali resident's rejected medical claim of ₹2.83 lakh. The complainant, Jaspreet Kaur, had submitted that she had bought travel insurance in June 2017 through United India Insurance, which has its regional offices in Chennai and Chandigarh, before travelling to the UK. Alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, Kaur moved the consumer commission.

  • The accused former government school teacher is already lodged in jail in a fraud case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Ludhiana: Govt school teacher duped of 40 lakh by colleague

    A former government teacher and Ajit Singh's aides have been booked for duping his ex-colleague of ₹40 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for her daughter in the World Bank. The accused have been identified as Ajit Singh and Harleen Kaur alias Harpreet Kaur from Khanna and Amarjot Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib. Ajit was a a suspected government teacher and is already lodged in jail in another fraud case.

  • Officials said the Ludhiana health department team has also identified 97 high-risk areas where larvae of aedes aegypti mosquitoes was found this year and asked MC to start fogging at the earliest. (Representative image)

    Ludhiana: 43 mosquito-breeding hotspots identified

    The Ludhiana health department has identified 43 hotspots for mosquito breeding in the city from where dengue cases are reported every year and prepared a report, which has been submitted to municipal corporation. Six city residents, including two doctors, have tested positive for dengue this year till now.

  • The suspect fired two shots, but the victim managed to dodge them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Ludhiana: Former Machhiwara municipal council president booked for murder bid

    Former president of Machhiwara municipal council Daljit Singh Gill has been booked for firing at a liquor contractor on Tuesday night. Gill had been booked by Machhiwara police after eight cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from his farm house. He suspected that Kundra, had passed on information about him to the cops.

  • Residents of New Kundanpuri in Ludhiana, which falls along the Buddh Nullah, clearing the water out of their homes. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

    Ludhiana: Water enters houses as Buddha Nullah overflows after heavy rain

    After the city witnessed heavy rainfall, water mixed with sewage entered houses in areas along Buddha Nullah, including New Kundanpuri and Peeru Banda Mohalla. The main drain of the city overflowed from the point near new Kundanpuri. Residents, including children, were seen flushing out the accumulated water from their houses using buckets and mugs. They said water entered their houses at around 1.30 am and they spent the night trying to drain it out.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out