78 students fall ill in Sangrur govt school: Focus to be on quality of food, says Bains

Two days after 78 students of a government meritorious school falling ill, Punjab education minister Harjot Bains asserted on Monday that they would now give more importance to the quality of food, rather than its cost, served at the meritorious schools across the state.

Bains said that the food contractor concerned, who has already been arrested, was providing three meals a day for ₹ 79 per student (HT Photo)

A total of 78 students of a government meritorious school in Sangrur had fallen ill on Saturday, allegedly because of poor quality food served there.

Bains said that the food contractor concerned, who has already been arrested, was providing three meals a day for ₹79 per student. The minister added that he (the contractor) was given the contract through a tender process.

“This tender process needs to be changed when it comes to providing the food. As of now, our focus will be that of on quality, and not the cost. The tenders should be given on the basis of the quality of food and not on the cost. It will not matter if the cost per-meal is increased by ₹10. We will not compromise on quality,” the education minister said. Bains was in Patiala to launch a “School Health and Wellness Programme”.

“In Bathinda, we came across an incident where a contractor had employed a labourer as a cook to reduce costs. This is not acceptable,” Bains said.

He added that health department had collected food samples from various meritorious schools and action would be taken based on the report.

DC orders food checking in educational institutes

Patiala deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has ordered checking of the food that is served in canteens and hostel messes of the various educational institutions.

The decision has reportedly been taken after the incident of students falling ill in the Sangrur school.

In a letter to heads of universities and schools, Sawhney said that a team be constituted to check nutritional and hygiene aspects of the food served to the students of their institutes. The DC also directed the district health officer to conduct checking in educational institute and submit a repot.

