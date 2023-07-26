Punjab: 79 criminals held, over 250 questioned during search ops in 3 districts of Faridkot police range

Punjab Police teams on Wednesday arrested 79 anti-social elements after registering 66 first information reports (FIRs) during the Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) in the Faridkot police range. The operation was conducted under the supervision of the DIG Faridkot Range and SSPs were directed to plan it. (HT Photo)

On Day-3, the CASO focused on drug peddlers and anti-social elements was conducted in all three districts of Faridkot Range including Faridkot, Muktsar and Moga on Wednesday. The Muktsar Police conducted the CASO early in the morning from 5am to 12noon, on the other side, Faridkot and Moga Police carried out raids in the afternoon. The entire operation was conducted under the overall supervision of the deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Faridkot Range Ajay Maluja and SSPs were directed to plan this operation.

Two hotspot areas of Muktsar pledge to shun drugs

Amid CASO, the residents of two notorious areas in Muktsar district including village Midda and Mohalla Chhajghar in Malout sub-division took a pledge to stay away from drugs on Wednesday. Both areas were infamous for smuggling and use of various types of narcotics including heroin and intoxicant tablets.

Special director general of police (DGP), law and order, Arpit Shukla said that the police teams have arrested 79 anti-social elements after registering 66 FIRs during the operation. “The Police teams have also recovered ₹68,500 of drug money, 128 grams of heroin, 115 kg poppy husk, 2560 intoxicant tablets and a huge quantity of illicit liquor and Lahan (raw material used to make liquor) from their possession,” he said.

293 suspicious persons rounded up for questioning

The officer said that, apart from this, the police teams have also arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) and rounded up 293 suspicious persons for questioning. Special DGP said that the force of more than 1100 police personnel under the supervision of SSP Faridkot Harjit Singh, SSP Muktsar Harmanbir Singh Gill and SSP Moga J Elanchezian carried out CASO in drug hotspots identified in their respective districts.”Punjab police will continue such operations in the coming days to completely root out the menace of drugs from the state to transform it into the ‘Rangla Punjab’.” he added.

