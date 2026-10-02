7-member govt panel to discuss anti-sacrilege law on October 6

The seven-member coordination committee constituted by the Punjab government on Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act has convened a meeting here on October 6 for a detailed discussion on the anti-sacrilege law.

However, the Akal Takht expressed strong reservations about several provisions of the law. (HT)

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The coordination committee will also deliberate on the suggestions received from the Akal Takht regarding the law unanimously passed by the Punjab assembly on April 13. The law provides for stricter punishments, including life imprisonment for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib, along with fines of up to ₹25 lakh. However, the Akal Takht expressed strong reservations about several provisions of the law.

The committee will also discuss further action with regard to coordination with the five-member panel formed by the Akal Takht, according to a notice issued by Harjit Singh Sandhu, nodal officer of the government panel. The government committee comprises former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Damdami Taksal chief Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa, Sant Baba Sewa Singh of Rampur Khera, retired justice Jaspal Singh, retired justice Gurbir Singh, retired IPS officer and former Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) chairman Jatinder Singh Aulakh and law officer Preet Inder Pal Singh.

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{{^usCountry}} The seven-member panel was set up by the state government on September 16 to coordinate and hold discussions with the Akal Takht-constituted panel on the anti-sacrilege law and give suggestions for further action. On Tuesday, the Punjab government formally informed Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj about the constitution of a seven-member committee to hold consultations on the anti-sacrilege law. In a letter, the home department informed the Jathedar about the constitution of the committee and its mandate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The seven-member panel was set up by the state government on September 16 to coordinate and hold discussions with the Akal Takht-constituted panel on the anti-sacrilege law and give suggestions for further action. On Tuesday, the Punjab government formally informed Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj about the constitution of a seven-member committee to hold consultations on the anti-sacrilege law. In a letter, the home department informed the Jathedar about the constitution of the committee and its mandate. {{/usCountry}}

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After the law was enacted, the Akal Takht had expressed reservations, particularly related to Sikh terminology, “custodian” of the religious text and assigning unique numbers to the holy “Birs,” and suggested changes. Rejecting the response submitted by the state government on the amendments proposed by the highest Sikh temporal seat in the law, Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj had on July 30 formed a committee comprising justice Rupinder Singh Sodhi (retd), justice Mohinder Mohan Singh Bedi (retd), senior advocate Puran Singh Hundal, Sikh scholar Dr Kehar Singh Patiala, Prof Jagmohan Singh Ludhiana and SGPC Chandigarh sub-office secretary Lakhvir Singh as coordinator.

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Govt’s approach ‘irresponsible’: Akal Takht

Amritsar: Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, has expressed displeasure over the government’s handling of the issue.

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said the government is delaying the process and its approach is “irresponsible”.

The Akal Takht secretariat said the two-month period granted to the government on July 31 to make further amendments in accordance with Sikh sentiments expired on September 30.

Bagicha Singh, in-charge of the Akal Takht secretariat, said the government had merely communicated the constitution of its committee on the last day of the deadline and had not taken substantive action on the objections raised by Akal Takht.

He said the government had earlier also submitted its response to Akal Takht’s June 29 directive only on the last day of the one-month period, July 29. The response was subsequently rejected by the acting jathedar.

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Following the rejection, Akal Takht constituted a panel of legal experts and scholars on July 30 to engage with the government on the issue.

Akal Takht had raised objections particularly to the use of certain Sikh terminology in the legislation, the provision relating to the “custodian” of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, and the assignment of unique numbers to holy Birs.

Bagicha Singh said the government should issue a notification keeping the law in abeyance until a consensus is reached on the proposed amendments.