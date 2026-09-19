7-month-old stable after pitbull attack in Sonipat

A seven-month-old boy was critically injured in an alleged Pitbull dog attack on September 14 in Sonipat.

The abdominal trauma was particularly critical; his intestines had actually protruded, requiring surgery. (HT)

He is now stable and recovering under medical observation at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

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Speaking to ANI, the child’s father, Kailash, said while the family holds no grievance against the dog’s owner, authorities should impose a ban on the breed.

“My child was playing nearby. My younger sister was looking after him, and the dog’s owner was also interacting with him. Suddenly, the owner’s children opened the gate, and the dog attacked. The owner stood by us and helped; we do not want any action taken against the owner... We earnestly request the doctor and the administration to provide the best possible care. I also request the administration to ban this breed of dog. Such a tragic incident should not happen to anyone else,” he said.

Dr Kundan Mittal of PGIMS Rohtak said, “The child was brought in with severe injuries. The abdominal trauma was particularly critical; his intestines had actually protruded, requiring surgery.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The child is currently stable; we have started him on milk. He is receiving only antibiotics and milk via a tube feeding method,” he said, highlighting that the young age of the infant made the abdominal impact especially critical alongside injuries to the face and back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The child is currently stable; we have started him on milk. He is receiving only antibiotics and milk via a tube feeding method,” he said, highlighting that the young age of the infant made the abdominal impact especially critical alongside injuries to the face and back. {{/usCountry}}

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