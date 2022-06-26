7th anniversary of Smart City Mission in Ludhiana: Multiple major projects marred by delays, controversies

Even as the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) celebrated the seventh anniversary of the Smart City Mission on Saturday (June 25), multiple major projects which have been taken up under it have been marred by delays and controversies.

The Smart City Mission was launched by the Union government in 2015 and Ludhiana was selected under it in 2016. According to authorities, 29 projects have been completed so far at a cost of over ₹ 76 crore, including installation of LED street lights, Sidhwan Canal waterfront project (phase 1), installation of rooftop solar panels on government buildings, facade lighting of Clock Tower and installation of RGBW lights on Southern Bypass flyover.

However, many major projects which concern the public at large have missed several deadlines and gotten caught up in controversies. These include the Pakhowal Road railway underbridge (RUB)/ railway overbridge (ROB) project, transformation of Malhar Road into a smart one, renovation/retrofitting of Sarabha Nagar main market and installation of static compactors to stop open dumping of garbage.

Pakhowal road RUB/ROB project

Started in December 2020, authorities had set August 31, 2021, as the deadline for the ₹124 crore project to construct two RUBs and a ROB at the Pakhowal Road railway crossing. However, despite missing several deadlines, the project has not been completed yet.

Commuters on the newly-constructed RUB bridge on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

MC has opened the RUB leading from Pakhowal Road canal bridge towards Sarabha Nagar, but some components of the project are still awaiting completion including installation of lights.

As the stretch from Hero Bakery Chowk towards Pakhowal Road canal bridge has been closed to facilitate the construction work, commuters have been facing a harrowing time as they are forced to take detours. It has been resulting in traffic gridlocks on diverted routes and shopkeepers at the closed stretch have expressed concern over low footfall.

Transformation of Malhar Road

The project to transform Malhar Road is also caught in controversy, not only because of the delay in completion, but also the traffic and parking problems being witnessed on one of the busiest roads of the city.

The project commenced in March 2019 with a deadline of May 2020. However, shopkeepers from the area rued that even after over three years, authorities have failed to complete the project despite missing several deadlines. During this period, the combined cost of two projects, including transformation of Malhar Road and renovation of Sarabha Nagar main market has increased from ₹36 crore to ₹50 crore.

Members of the market association said that the width of the road has been reduced by around 30 metres on both sides of the road for construction of walking areas, cycling tracks etc. MLA (Ludhiana west) Gurpreet Gogi has now recommended structural changes in the design of the project, which was planned on the directions of former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Renovation/retrofitting of Sarabha Nagar main market

Similarly, shopkeepers/SCO owners of Sarabha Nagar main market have raised concerns over issues in the structural design of the project to renovate the popular market.

They stated that the parking area in the market has been reduced by widening the walking area and establishing a park at the site, which was earlier used for parking purposes. They have also demanded changes in the project to facilitate increase in parking space.

Sidhwan Canal waterfront project

The project to establish a waterfront alongside Sidhwan Canal in Sarabha Nagar was initially appreciated by residents, but it is now embroiled in controversy after the forest department demolished the cycle track and jogging tracks at various points citing court orders to raze concrete poured within 1-metre radius of trees.

The area had become popular among residents, especially morning and evening walkers, as separate walking and cycling tracks have been established.

Chronic issues like traffic congestion, parking ignored: LSCL director

Sanjay Goel, director of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL), stated that chronic issues of the city including traffic congestion and shortage of parking spaces has been ignored under the mission.

“Politicians have taken over projects and the planning is being done as per their directions, which is not conducive for planned and sustainable development. Rather than working on short term goals, authorities should have focused on chronic issues being faced by residents,” said Goel.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said the projects moved at a slow pace in initial years, but picked up pace during the Congress regime. “They have been planned properly by involving the public as well. The objections being raised by shopkeepers regarding the Malhar Road and Sarabha Nagar market projects are also being looked into. But, the overall planning has been done keeping in mind the betterment of residents and improvement of infrastructure,” said Sandhu.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal stated that they are regularly monitoring the projects and directions have been issued to the staff and contractors to expedite them.

Integrated command and control centre

MC has established an integrated command and control centre (ICCC) at its Zone-D office under the Safe City Project at a cost of ₹35.96 crore, for direct feeding of footage from 1,400 CCTV cameras in the city. But, even though the centre is yet to be inaugurated officially, 300 more cameras are being installed under the project.

Some completed projects yet to become operational

There are also a number of projects which have been completed by the civic body, but are yet to become operational due to various roadblocks

The carcass utilisation plant in Noorpur bet area, which was established almost a year ago at a cost of ₹8.58 crore, is yet to become operational due to strong opposition from villagers who are apprehensive over pollution and foul smell spreading in the surrounding area.

Similarly, the civic body has failed to operationalise automatic sanitary napkin vending machines and plastic reverse vending machines installed at different government buildings in the city.

Also, even after completion of the tendering process, bio-remediation of legacy waste at the main dump site and establishment of construction and demolition (C and D) waste plant have not started yet.

Current status of projects under Smart City Mission

Projects which have been completed under the mission include installation of LED street lights and rooftop solar panels on government buildings.