7-year-old Ludhiana girl gets entangled in swing, chokes to death

Was playing with her siblings on the terrace of her house in Prem Nagar when she got entangled in the dupatta used to make the swing
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Neighbours alerted the police after the accident, even as the parents of the child, Nazia Khatun, claimed that she died due to an illness. (Representative photo)

A seven-year-old girl was choked to death after her neck got entangled in a dupatta, used in a makeshift swing, at Prem Nagar, Field Gunj, on Sunday.

Neighbours alerted the police after the accident, even as the parents of the child, Nazia Khatun, claimed that she died due to an illness.

It was her younger sister, Sazia, who narrated the mishap to the police, following which the body was sent to the civil hospital for autopsy.

As per information, the child’s family lives in a rented accommodation in Prem Nagar. Two more families live in the building. Her father, Shagir Alam, is a factory worker.

Third among six siblings, Nazia was playing on the roof where a dupatta was tied to a girder to make a swing. While using the swing, Nazia lost control and her neck was entangled in the loop created in the dupatta, choking her.

Her siblings raised the alarm, following which their parents rushed to the roof and rescued Nazia. They took her to a private clinic where the doctor declared her brought dead.

According to police, the family tried to conceal the matter to avoid autopsy, but the deceased’s younger sister narrated the whole incident.

Inspector Satpal, station house officer, Division Number 2 police station, said the police will take appropriate action after receiving the post-mortem examination report.

