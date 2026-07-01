8 days on, Zirakpur hit-and-run victim succumbs to injuries

Eight days after sustaining injuries in a hit-and-run accident near Patiala Chowk in Zirakpur on June 20, a 35-year-old Mohali resident has succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police registered a case against an unidentified driver on Monday. Based on the complaint, Zirakpur police registered a case against the unidentified driver under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT FILE)

The deceased, Rupesh Kumar, of Phase 11, Mohali, worked in the private sector and was returning home from Zirakpur on his motorcycle when the accident occurred around 11.45 pm.

According to the complaint lodged by his brother, Umesh Kumar, an unidentified vehicle, allegedly driven rashly, hit the victim’s motorcycle from behind near Patiala Chowk. He suffered serious head injuries and fell unconscious on the road.

Passersby shifted him to a private hospital in Zirakpur. He was later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, before being shifted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where he remained admitted in the intensive care unit.

Police received medico-legal reports from the hospitals as Rupesh was shifted for treatment and remained in touch with the family regarding his condition. After PGIMER informed the police about his death, officers recorded his brother’s statement.

Based on the complaint, Zirakpur police registered a case against the unidentified driver under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS).