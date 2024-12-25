Eight mobile phones and 103 packets of tobacco were seized during a search operation at Ferozepur Central Jail on Monday. A case under Sections 42 and 52A of the Prisons Act has been registered following a complaint by the assistant jail superintendent. The police have launched an investigation to identify those responsible. 8 mobile phones seized in Ferozepur jail

According to police reports, this year, a total of 473 mobile phones, including 4 keypads and 4 touchscreens in the latest seizure, have been recovered from the jail along with other banned items. Monthly data reveals a disturbing trend, with significant recoveries across the months, peaking at 71 in January.

Officials cite lax entry checks and insufficient monitoring as key factors enabling the smuggling of contraband, often thrown over prison walls. The prison’s location, surrounded by dense residential and commercial areas, compounds the issue.

According to insiders, packets containing mobile phones and intoxicants are frequently hurled into the premises, exploiting security gaps.

A former jail official emphasised that unrestricted access to phones undermines the purpose of imprisonment. “The availability of phones inside the prison defeats the purpose of punishment. A controlled phone facility should have proper recording and monitoring to prevent illegal activities,” he said.

A security officer, on condition of anonymity, said: “Advanced screening technologies, enhanced surveillance systems, stricter visitation policies, restricted parole for inmates found with contraband, and data-driven analysis to detect smuggling patterns are essential to address this issue.”

Satnam Singh, jail superintendent of Ferozepur, acknowledged the challenges posed by the prison’s urban surroundings but stressed ongoing efforts to counteract the contraband influx. “Being situated in a densely populated area makes it a daunting task to prevent contraband from being thrown into the premises. However, we are making every effort to tackle the issue,” Singh said.