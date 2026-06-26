...
...
Next Story

8 of family hurt after tempo collides with crane in Ambala

Police said that the incident happened during the wee hours of the day, when the tempo traveller, carrying 12 passengers and the driver, collided with a Hydra near the Rampur turn on the highway

Published on: Jun 26, 2026 05:28 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Eight members of a family were injured when their tempo traveller had a collision with a hydraulic crane on the Ambala-Jagadhari highway early Thursday, police said.

The mangled remains of the tempo traveller that left 8 family members injured in Ambala on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The mangled remains of the tempo traveller that left 8 family members injured in Ambala on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The injured were identified as Abdul Wahid, Jahangir Alam, Gulfam Khan, Salman Khan, Gulafshan, Sehmat, Misba and Mahima, all residents of Peer Wali Gali in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the family was returning home after a week-long trip to Srinagar. Police said that the incident happened during the wee hours of the day, when the tempo traveller, carrying 12 passengers and the driver, collided with a Hydra near the Rampur turn on the highway.

Arun Chadha, a local resident and eye-witness of the incident said that the hydra was coming from the wrong side and suddenly turned on the crossing to take a U-turn, due to which the tempo driver couldn’t maintain balance and collided upfront.

He said that the police were informed, but before they arrived, local residents gathered and rushed the injured to the civil hospital in Ambala Cantt. Four of the injured, including an 11-year-old girl, were referred to PGIMER Chandigarh after their condition was found to be serious.

 
collision
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/8 of family hurt after tempo collides with crane in Ambala
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON