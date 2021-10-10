Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 82 new Covid infections, 81 recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir
chandigarh news

82 new Covid infections, 81 recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir

In good news, however, there were no new Covid deaths in J&K; as many as 81 patients also recovered from the disease. The active case count in J&K now stands at 1,100.
Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,30,434 while the death toll stands at 4,426. (HT File)
Updated on Oct 10, 2021 02:46 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 82 fresh Covid-19 infections on Saturday, of which 69 were reported in Kashmir valley while 13 were in the Jammu division.

In good news, however, there were no new Covid deaths and as many as 81 patients also recovered from the disease. The active case count now stands at 1,100.

Currently, Srinagar has the highest number of active cases at 471 followed by Poonch and Budgam districts with 102 and 95 active cases respectively.

Officials said with 34 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 12 in Budgam while as many as 18 other districts had no or single-digit cases.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,24,908, prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.32%.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,30,434 while the death toll stands at 4,426. Officials said that 50,680 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in UT. Jammu district has the highest number of 1,144 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 842 deaths.

