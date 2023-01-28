8.21 lakh women found eligible in Himachal for monthly allowance of 1,500

About 8.21 lakh women in Himachal will get monthly allowance of ₹1,500 for which a meeting of the cabinet subcommittee constituted for preparing the road map was held in Shimla on Friday.

The subcommittee formed under the chairmanship of social justice and empowerment minister Dhani Ram Shandil has not yet decided the mode of payment.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu could announce it in the upcoming financial year 2023-24 budget after the payment road map is ready.

Shandil informed that the number of women in the age group of 18 to 60 years in the state is 22.4 lakh. Many of these women are Ashas, Anganwadi workers and helpers, wives of ex-servicemen besides various central and state government bodies’ staffers, he added. He said that many women are already getting pensions.

Himachal bans glue traps to protect rodents

Following an appeal from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, the government of Himachal Pradesh has prohibited the manufacturing, sale, and use of glue traps.

The notification cites Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, which prohibits causing unnecessary pain and suffering to animals. It also emphasises the indiscriminate nature of glue traps, which ensnarl not only rodents but also “non-target” animals, including birds, squirrels, reptiles, and frogs.

In its appeal, PETA India had requested that the state government take immediate steps to implement circulars issued by the animal welfare board advising that glue traps be prohibited.

“The manufacturers and sellers of glue trap sentence small animals to hideously slow and painful deaths and can turn buyers into lawbreakers,” says PETA India advocacy officer Farhat Ul Ain.