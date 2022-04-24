84,000 robbed at gunpoint from shop in Ludhiana

There is no respite from robberies and snatching incidents in the city. In yet another such case, two miscreants robbed ₹84,000 at gunpoint from a money transfer and mobile recharge shop at Daba-Lohara in broad daylight on Saturday.

Ramninder Pal Singh Bhatia, owner of Kanta Telecom shop in Daba, said that he left the shop for lunch on Friday afternoon at around 1 pm and his employee Sambhav Jain was present there.

Two masked men, posing as customers, entered the shop and brandished a gun on Jain’s head and asked him hand over the money kept at the shop. “I said that there is no money, but they opened the cash box and fled with ₹84,000 on the bike that was parked outside,” said Jain.

“One of the miscreants was turbaned and they had covered their faces with pieces of cloth,” he added.

Inspector Davinder Sharma, station house officer at Daba police station, said that a case has been lodged against unidentified accused and police are scanning CCTV footage to identify them.

No let up

April 9 Two motorcycle borne miscreants robbed two employees of a money transfer firm of ₹10.90 lakh near grain market at Gill Road

April 13 Car borne miscreants robbed a commuter and his mother of jewellery near Gurdwara Sri Atarsar Sahib

April 11 At least six miscreants kidnapped a woman in her car on the intervening night of April 11 and 12 after thrashing her husband and father-in-law. The accused kept on taking the rounds of the roads of the city for around two-and-a- half hours before dropping the woman near Shri Durga Mata temple near Jagraon Bridge. They robbed her of her jewellery, Apple Smart Watch and mobile phone after thrashing her badly.

April 8 Three miscreants robbed an employee of an oil trader in Kesar Ganj Mandi of ₹40 lakh at gunpoint

April 8 Five armed robbers shot and 33-year-old man in the leg and robbed his car on Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road.