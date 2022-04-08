Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 870 special athletes from Ludhiana take part in national health fest
chandigarh news

870 special athletes from Ludhiana take part in national health fest

District Special Olympics Association, Ludhiana, celebrated the "National health Fest For The Divyangjan – We Care" under 75th Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; around 75,000 special category athletes and an equal number of medical professionals from 75 sports centres in 75 cities of country participated in the event
The national health fest for special athletes was inaugurated by Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma. Counsel General of Canada, Patrick Hebert, also graced the occasion. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

District Special Olympics Association, Ludhiana, celebrated the “National health Fest For The Divyangjan – We Care” under 75th Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, on Thursday.

The event was inaugurated by district deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma. Counsel General of Canada, Patrick Hebert, also graced the occasion.

Sharma said around 75,000 special category athletes and an equal number of medical professionals from 75 sports centres in 75 cities of country participated in the event. He said the main aim of this event was to motivate the special children to restart sports activities after Covid pandemic.

He informed that around 870 special athletes from 19 blocks of district participated in this event, of which 85 athletes were from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, while 90 from Fatehgarh Sahib.

The special athletes also took part in a mini marathon and presented guard of honour to the chief guest.

On this occasion, president Surinder Singh Riar, colonel Karminder Singh, Amit Thapar, Vinay Budhiraja, Aruna Abhey Oswal, Naresh Aggarwal, Anit Vatish and Partosh Garg were also present.

The special guests arranged t-shirts, I-cards, refreshments, water, tricycles and transportation for the special athletes.

BJP members distribute fruits at civil hospital

Ludhiana

The local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by district president Pushpinder Singal distributed fruits among pregnant women and children at the Woman and Child Centre of the civil hospital here on Thursday to mark World Health Day.

District president of BJP Trade Cell, Harkesh Mittal, Ashok Thapar from Panchi Seva Society, were present on the occasion.

Plantation drive by civil surgeon

Health department organised a plantation drive to celebrate World Health Day. Saplings were planted in civil surgeon offices, district and sub- division hospitals of the district.

Speaking on this occasion, civil surgeon Dr SP Singh, said for a healthy life, people need a healthy environment and it is important that every resident of the district should contribute in enhancing the green cover in the district.

