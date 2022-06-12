88 new Covid cases surface in Chandigarh tricity, highest in 114 days

Mohali/Panchkula Tricity’s Covid-19 cases continued to march upwards for the fifth straight day on Saturday, with 88 people testing positive for the virus, up from 76 the day before.

Saturday’s tally was highest since 94 cases on February 17, 114 days ago.

Chandigarh’s tally went up from 35 to 37, while Panchkula logged 30 cases, compared to 19 the day before. In Mohali, 21 people were found infected, down from 22 on Friday.

The infected people in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 7, 15, 22, 23, 25, 26, 29, 32, 33, 34, 39, 43, 49, 51, 55, 56 and 63, Hallomajra, Industrial Area, Maloya, Manimajra, Mauli Jagran, PGIMER campus, Raipur Khurd and Ram Darbar.

With the new cases, Chandigarh tricity’s active cases crossed the 300 mark. (HT)

In Mohali, 13 cases surfaced in various parts of Mohali city, five in Kharar and three in Dera Bassi. With this, tricity’s active cases crossed the 300 mark. Of the 336 positive patients currently, 174 are in Chandigarh, 88 in Mohali and 74 in Panchkula.

Cautioning residents about the sudden spike in cases, Chandigarh health services director Dr Suman Singh said, “For the past two days, the cases are rising unexpectedly in Chandigarh and other states. We need to be extra vigilant as any complacency can invite surge again. During the third wave too, which had peaked in January, the daily case tally was suddenly doubling. People must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated at the earliest, especially with booster dose.”