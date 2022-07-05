Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
89 litterbugs in Chandigarh fined 11,576 each since April
Chandigarh MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said she had issued strict orders to trace people who littered the streets and public places with garbage, and fine them after clicking their pictures. (AFP File Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 02:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Cracking the whip on litterbugs, the municipal corporation has imposed a fine of 11,576 each on 89 violators over the past three months.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the civic body was dealing strictly with people throwing garbage on roads and public places, and 89 challans, having a penalty of 11,576 each, were issued from April to June.

The commissioner said she had issued strict orders to trace people who littered the streets and public places with garbage, and penalise them after clicking their pictures.

She said the campaign to nail down such defaulters will continue throughout the year, and will also have active involvement of councillors, resident welfare associations, market welfare associations, government departments and schoolchildren. Through people participation, MC will create awareness on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the city, Mitra added.

