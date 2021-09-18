Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
8kg heroin seized near border in Fazilka dist

The BSF undertook a combing operation and heroin was found packed in eight packets lying about 15 meters from the border fence
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:52 AM IST
In a joint operation, Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 8.5kg of heroin near the Pakistan border in Fazilka district.

A BSF spokesperson said the illegal drug consignment was recovered on Thursday from the Abohar sector in the area of Mouzam Base.

According to the director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta, the recovery was made on the basis of a disclosure made by an accused, Jasvir Singh, alias Gaggu, a resident of Fazilka’s Mahalam village.

Following inputs from the counter-intelligence wing about suspicious activities of few residents along the International Border, Ferozepur police registered a case against Jasvir, said the DGP.

After his arrest, the accused gave the location of the contraband that he and his associates had arranged from Pakistan, added Gupta.

The BSF undertook a combing operation and heroin was found packed in eight packets lying about 15 meters from the border fence.

The DGP said that under an ongoing drive against drugs, the state police have recovered over 232kg of heroin in the past 100 days.

