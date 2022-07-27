9 Aam Aadmi clinics to be ready in Ludhiana by Aug 4: Lal Chand Kataruchak

Nine Aam Aadmi clinics will be ready in Ludhiana by August 4, Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, forest and wildlife minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said on Tuesday.

The clinics, being set up to provide free healthcare to people, will be handed over to the health department by the public works department on August 4 upon completion of civil works. The appointment of doctors, pharmacists and two other assistants is also in the final stage while furniture and other requisite materials will be purchased in the coming days, the minister said.

In Ludhiana, these clinics are coming up at Sufian Chowk adjoining Kidwai Nagar, MC office on Metro Road, MC office near Chand Cinema, adjoining BSUP flat Dhandari Kalan, GK Enclave Kehar Singh Colony (Khanna), municipal committee, bus stand (Raikot), Transport Nagar, PSPCL office building, Focal Point, and Old Hospital on Raikot Road, Jagraon.

The minister said that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann would dedicate these nine Aam Aadmi clinics to the people on August 15.

Increasing district’s green cover

To enhance green cover in the district, seven lakh saplings are being planted this monsoon in Ludhiana under Shaheed-E-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Hariyawal Lehar, the minister revealed.

Reviewing the status of development works, the cabinet minister said that seven lakh saplings and 1610 “trivenis” would be planted in the district out of which 1.60 lakh saplings and 16 trivenis had already been planted by the forest department.

Kataruchak, who is also in-charge of Ludhiana district, reviewed Smart City works, health and education schemes, food supply and others welfare programmes.

Inspects village where Buddha Nullah merges with Sutlej

Hambran (Ludhiana): Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, forest and wildlife minister Lal Chand Kataruchak also inspected Walipur Kalan village where Buddha Dariya merges with Sutlej river.

Accompanied by MLAs Daljit Singh Grewal, Manvinder Singh Giaspura, Rajinderpal Kaur Chinna, Kataruchak said that nearly 55% work of the project has already been completed and officials have been asked to discharge their duties with dedication. The cabinet Minister said that a legislative committee headed by MLA Daljit Singh Grewal had already been constituted by Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker in this regard and it would soon start groundwork.

He also directed officials to prepare a comprehensive report in this regard as this issue would be discussed in detail in the next meeting.