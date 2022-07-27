9 Aam Aadmi clinics to be ready in Ludhiana by Aug 4: Lal Chand Kataruchak
Nine Aam Aadmi clinics will be ready in Ludhiana by August 4, Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, forest and wildlife minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said on Tuesday.
The clinics, being set up to provide free healthcare to people, will be handed over to the health department by the public works department on August 4 upon completion of civil works. The appointment of doctors, pharmacists and two other assistants is also in the final stage while furniture and other requisite materials will be purchased in the coming days, the minister said.
In Ludhiana, these clinics are coming up at Sufian Chowk adjoining Kidwai Nagar, MC office on Metro Road, MC office near Chand Cinema, adjoining BSUP flat Dhandari Kalan, GK Enclave Kehar Singh Colony (Khanna), municipal committee, bus stand (Raikot), Transport Nagar, PSPCL office building, Focal Point, and Old Hospital on Raikot Road, Jagraon.
The minister said that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann would dedicate these nine Aam Aadmi clinics to the people on August 15.
Increasing district’s green cover
To enhance green cover in the district, seven lakh saplings are being planted this monsoon in Ludhiana under Shaheed-E-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Hariyawal Lehar, the minister revealed.
Reviewing the status of development works, the cabinet minister said that seven lakh saplings and 1610 “trivenis” would be planted in the district out of which 1.60 lakh saplings and 16 trivenis had already been planted by the forest department.
Kataruchak, who is also in-charge of Ludhiana district, reviewed Smart City works, health and education schemes, food supply and others welfare programmes.
Inspects village where Buddha Nullah merges with Sutlej
Hambran (Ludhiana): Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, forest and wildlife minister Lal Chand Kataruchak also inspected Walipur Kalan village where Buddha Dariya merges with Sutlej river.
Accompanied by MLAs Daljit Singh Grewal, Manvinder Singh Giaspura, Rajinderpal Kaur Chinna, Kataruchak said that nearly 55% work of the project has already been completed and officials have been asked to discharge their duties with dedication. The cabinet Minister said that a legislative committee headed by MLA Daljit Singh Grewal had already been constituted by Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker in this regard and it would soon start groundwork.
He also directed officials to prepare a comprehensive report in this regard as this issue would be discussed in detail in the next meeting.
-
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
-
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics