9 lakh relief for family of Ferozepur man killed in accident

Nearly 10 months after a Ferozepur resident died in a road accident in December 2020, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has awarded a compensation of ₹9 lakh to his wife and three children.

The victim, Vikram, hailing from Basti Gurbachan Singh Saini village in Ferozepur district, Punjab, had died after being hit by a truck.

His wife, Kok, 38, had filed a petition against the truck driver Balwinder Singh, truck’s owner Suraj Singh and insurer The New India Assurance Company Ltd, regional office, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

In court, the two parties reached a compromise and the insurance company offered to pay ₹9 lakh as compensation. “The victim’s wife will be paid 55% and the three children 15% each from the total compensation amount,” tribunal judge Jagdeep Singh observed on Wednesday.