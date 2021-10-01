Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
9 lakh relief for family of Ferozepur man killed in accident

The victim, Vikram, hailing from Basti Gurbachan Singh Saini village in Ferozepur district, Punjab, had died after being hit by a truck in December 2020
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 03:40 AM IST
After the victim’s family approached the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, the insurance company offered to pay 9 lakh as compensation. (HT Photo/for representation only)

Nearly 10 months after a Ferozepur resident died in a road accident in December 2020, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has awarded a compensation of 9 lakh to his wife and three children.

The victim, Vikram, hailing from Basti Gurbachan Singh Saini village in Ferozepur district, Punjab, had died after being hit by a truck.

His wife, Kok, 38, had filed a petition against the truck driver Balwinder Singh, truck’s owner Suraj Singh and insurer The New India Assurance Company Ltd, regional office, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

In court, the two parties reached a compromise and the insurance company offered to pay 9 lakh as compensation. “The victim’s wife will be paid 55% and the three children 15% each from the total compensation amount,” tribunal judge Jagdeep Singh observed on Wednesday.

