Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 9 more mobiles recovered from Ludhiana central jail
chandigarh news

9 more mobiles recovered from Ludhiana central jail

Assistant jail superintendent Kashmiri Lal stated that two of the phones were recovered from the possession of inmates Vikramjit Singh and Gurwinder Singh while seven phones were found abandoned on the premises of the Ludhiana central jail.
A case under Sections 42, 45 and 52 A (1) of the Prisons Act has been registered at Division Number 7 police station in Ludhiana. (Getty Images/Vetta)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 01:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two mobile phones were recovered from two inmates of the Ludhiana central jail while at least seven other phones were found abandoned on the premises, during a special checking on Saturday night.

Assistant jail superintendent Kashmiri Lal stated that two of the phones were recovered from the possession of inmates Vikramjit Singh and Gurwinder Singh while seven phones were found abandoned on jail premises.

A case under Sections 42, 45 and 52 A (1) of the Prisons Act has been registered at Division Number 7 police station.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hardial Singh, the investigating officer, said police will bring the accused on production warrant to know how they managed to sneak mobile phones into the prison.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP