90-year-old man succumbs to Covid in Mohali; 10 test positive in tricity

A 90-year-old man from Dera Bassi became the latest Covid-19 fatality in Mohali on Sunday.

He was found infected on August 31 and had been under treatment at a private hospital in Panchkula since.

This is the second virus-related death in the district in September that has pushed the toll to 1,062.

Chandigarh’s death count stands at 818, including five deaths this month, and Panchkula’s toll has stayed unchanged at 377 with no casualty in the same period.

Meanwhile, tricity’s daily Covid cases rose to 10 on Sunday after remaining in single digit for two days in a row.

After the infections shot up to 14 on Thursday, the figure had dropped to seven and eight on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Among the latest cases, five were reported in Chandigarh, followed by three in Mohali and two in Panchkula.

Those found positive in the UT are residents of Sectors 19, 26, 35 and 48. Mohali’s two cases surfaced in Mohali city and one in Kharar.

In Panchkula, one case each was reported from Sectors 12 and 20.

With this, Chandigarh’s caseload has reached 65,177, of which 64,326 patients have been cured and 37 are currently under treatment.

Of the 68,694 cases in Mohali till date, 67,595 patients have beaten the virus and 37 are still fighting it.

Panchkula’s 30,751 cases so far include 30,321 recoveries and 17 active cases.