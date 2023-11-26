925-crore loan scheme to boost agriculture infrastructure in Himachal

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 26, 2023 06:30 AM IST

A brainstorming session aimed at raising awareness about the scheme among farmers, bank representatives and officials from departments concerned was held on Saturday

To improve the agricultural infrastructure in Himachal, farmers are set to have access 925 crore in loans to establish cold storage, processing units, warehouses and packaging units through the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund scheme. Under the scheme, individuals can avail loans of up to 2 crore at a nominal 6% interest rate.

Agriculture secretary C Palarasu highlighted the versatility of the scheme, emphasising that it facilitates establishment of new units and provides for the renovation of existing ones (iSTock)

A brainstorming session aimed at raising awareness about the scheme among farmers, bank representatives and officials from departments concerned was held on Saturday. Agriculture minister Chandra Kumar presided over the event .

Agriculture secretary C Palarasu highlighted the versatility of the scheme, emphasising that it facilitates establishment of new units and provides for the renovation of existing ones. The scheme covers a range of facilities, including warehouses, silos, cold chains, logistics facilities, packing houses, e-marketing platforms, grading and sorting units, primary processing units and fruit ripening units.

