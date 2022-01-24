Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 95 intoxicant pills recovered from Ludhiana central jail inmate
Ludhiana central jail inmate, Chamkaur Singh of Jassowal village of Sudhae, had ninety-five intoxicant pills; a case under Sections 21, 61, 85 of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused
Earlier on the intervening night of January 18 and 19, the Ludhiana central jail staff had recovered two mobile phones and 45 intoxicant pills from a jail inmate. (HT Files)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 11:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ninety-five intoxicant pills were recovered from the possession of an inmate at the Ludhiana central jail during a surprise check on Sunday night.

The accused has been identified as Chamkaur Singh of Jassowal village of Sudhae.

A case under Sections 21, 61, 85 of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Sections 42 and 45 of the Prisons Act has been registered against the accused at the Division Number 7 police station, on the statement of assistant superintendent of the jail, Sukhdev Singh.

Sub-inspector Jagpal Singh, the investigating officer, said police will bring the inmate on production warrant to find out where he got the contraband from.

Earlier on the intervening night of January 18 and 19, the jail staff had recovered two mobile phones and 45 intoxicant pills from a jail inmate.

Monday, January 24, 2022
