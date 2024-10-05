99th Junior Open Punjab Athletics Championship in Ludhiana: Jalandhar’s John grabs top spot in U-20 boys’ 5,000m race

The 99th Junior Open Punjab Athletics Championship, a three-day event being held at Guru Nanak Stadium, entered its second day on Saturday, showcasing performances from young athletes. Organised by the District Athletics Association, the competition featured impressive wins in both boys’ and girls’ events. An athlete in action during the Open State Athletics Championship at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

In the under-20 boys’ category, John from Jalandhar took the spotlight by winning the 5,000 m race, while Amar from Patiala claimed victory in 10,000 m walk.

Among the under-20 girls, Avleen Kaur from Jalandhar triumphed in 100 m hurdles, followed by Kawaljit Kaur from Amritsar in the second place. Palak Kaur from Tarn Taran clinched first place in race.

The under-18 girls saw Sonamjeet Kaur from Amritsar winning the high jump, with Jaspreet Kaur taking the second place and Sukhmanpreet Kaur, also from Amritsar, coming third.

In the under-16 girls’ category, Tasneem Kaur from Barnala won the 80 m hurdles, followed by Jaskaranpreet Kaur in the second place, and Jasmeen Kaur from Patiala in the third place. Gurnaz Kaur from Ludhiana took the first place in long jump, with Khushpreet Kaur from Patiala taking the second place and Gagandeep Kaur from Tarn Taran taking the third place.

Other under-16 performances included shot put in which Jasmine Kaur from Ropar won, and Joy Baidwal and Gurkanwal Kaur from Patiala secured the second and third places, respectively. Aditi Lohia from SBS Nagar claimed the 60 m race title, and Veerpali from Malerkotla won the javelin throw.

Among the under-18 boys, Sandeep Singh triumphed in long jump, while Mohit Mangat from Ludhiana took the first place in 800 m race. Robinpreet Singh from Ropar won the high jump event.

The final day, scheduled for Sunday, will witness more competitions.